Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) will announce sales of $28.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Scorpio Bulkers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.32 million. Scorpio Bulkers posted sales of $49.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers will report full year sales of $163.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $141.53 million to $175.51 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $218.30 million, with estimates ranging from $201.83 million to $240.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Scorpio Bulkers.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The shipping company reported ($15.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($12.55). The business had revenue of $40.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.68 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a negative net margin of 35.88%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SALT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $90.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,031,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,636 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Caxton Associates LP increased its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 44,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 23,576 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000.

Scorpio Bulkers stock remained flat at $$17.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 108,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,403. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $123.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.21 and a 200 day moving average of $8.07. Scorpio Bulkers has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $77.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.72%.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

