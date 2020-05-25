Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Hits New 52-Week High at $151.03

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $151.03 and last traded at $150.70, with a volume of 451700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $149.58.

SMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.32. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 392.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.