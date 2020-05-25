SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) Trading 38.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 24th. During the last seven days, SCRIV NETWORK has traded up 38.1% against the U.S. dollar. SCRIV NETWORK has a market cap of $17,360.87 and $68.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Crex24.

SCRIV NETWORK Profile

Get SCRIV NETWORK alerts:

SCRIV is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. SCRIV NETWORK’s official message board is steemit.com/@scriv. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SCRIV NETWORK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRIV NETWORK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SCRIV NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SCRIV NETWORK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SCRIV NETWORK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.