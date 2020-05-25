Semux Price Tops $0.0591 (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 25th. Semux has a total market cap of $750,812.68 and $54,038.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Semux coin can now be purchased for $0.0591 or 0.00000663 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Semux has traded down 30.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Semux

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject

Semux Coin Trading

Semux can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

