SG Blocks (OTCMKTS:SGBX) Trading 9.1% Higher

SG Blocks Inc (OTCMKTS:SGBX) traded up 9.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.98 and last traded at $2.76, 5,384,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 460% from the average session volume of 960,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63.

SG Blocks (OTCMKTS:SGBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SG Blocks stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SG Blocks Inc (OTCMKTS:SGBX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 329,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 31.35% of SG Blocks as of its most recent SEC filing.

SG Blocks Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SGBX)

SG Blocks, Inc engages in fabricating modules for construction of buildings in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction; and purpose-built modules, or prefabricated steel modular units for construction.

