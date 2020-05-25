SingularDTV Price Reaches $0.0086 on Major Exchanges (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. In the last week, SingularDTV has traded up 13.8% against the dollar. One SingularDTV token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularDTV has a market capitalization of $5.13 million and approximately $769,831.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00043547 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.26 or 0.03808230 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003879 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00056147 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031027 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011369 BTC.

About SingularDTV

SingularDTV (SNGLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com . The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

