SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $351.93 Million

Equities research analysts expect SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) to report sales of $351.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SLM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $348.50 million to $355.35 million. SLM posted sales of $396.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SLM will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $400.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.70 million. SLM had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 29.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet raised shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SLM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLM. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,453,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of SLM by 236.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,364,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879,203 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,023,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter valued at $16,958,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of SLM by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,663,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $175,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,352,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913,079. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.82. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. SLM’s payout ratio is 9.45%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

