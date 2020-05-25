Snovian.Space (SNOV) Price Hits $0.0021 on Top Exchanges

Snovian.Space (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 25th. Over the last week, Snovian.Space has traded up 103.6% against the dollar. One Snovian.Space token can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Tidex and IDEX. Snovian.Space has a market capitalization of $769,560.37 and $207.00 worth of Snovian.Space was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00043795 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.72 or 0.03883174 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003994 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00056311 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00031252 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011246 BTC.

Snovian.Space Token Profile

SNOV is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Snovian.Space’s total supply is 374,634,828 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,928,798 tokens. The official message board for Snovian.Space is medium.com/@ico_snovio . Snovian.Space’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico . The official website for Snovian.Space is tokensale.snov.io . The Reddit community for Snovian.Space is /r/snovio_ico

Snovian.Space Token Trading

Snovian.Space can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovian.Space directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snovian.Space should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Snovian.Space using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

