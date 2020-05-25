SnowGem (XSG) Trading 11.8% Lower This Week

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. SnowGem has a market cap of $376,934.19 and approximately $68,903.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for $0.0150 or 0.00000171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. Over the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004774 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 25,165,380 coins and its circulating supply is 25,088,288 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

