Spectrum (SPT) Price Reaches $0.0000

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Spectrum has a total market cap of $11,088.60 and $7,395.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spectrum has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One Spectrum token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00484097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012843 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000720 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003375 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com

Spectrum Token Trading

Spectrum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.