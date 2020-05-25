Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Trading 17.3% Higher

Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:ANY) traded up 17.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.48 and last traded at $2.30, 756,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 367% from the average session volume of 162,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Sphere 3D from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get Sphere 3D alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.65.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sphere 3D stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:ANY) by 50.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.19% of Sphere 3D worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY)

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.