Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) will post sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.59 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market posted sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year sales of $6.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.30 billion to $6.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $6.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SFM shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Cfra upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Terri F. Graham sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $69,672.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,753 shares in the company, valued at $670,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Molloy purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 43,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,000,983 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 827.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,114.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFM traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.29. 2,325,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,923,206. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.91. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $26.83.

Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

