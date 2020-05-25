StableUSD Trading Up 1.3% This Week (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One StableUSD token can now be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00010870 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Binance. Over the last week, StableUSD has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. StableUSD has a market cap of $508,125.45 and approximately $103,764.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011243 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.63 or 0.02060613 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00094595 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00183602 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00043358 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000165 BTC.

StableUSD Token Profile

Buying and Selling StableUSD

StableUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

