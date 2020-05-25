Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $284.99 Million

Analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) will announce $284.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Starwood Property Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $296.87 million and the lowest is $273.10 million. Starwood Property Trust posted sales of $311.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Starwood Property Trust.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.83 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 30.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STWD. B. Riley cut their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $27.00 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.79.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, Director Jeffrey G. Dishner purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 361,097 shares in the company, valued at $6,716,404.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht purchased 218,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,469,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,649,378.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STWD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,887,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 51.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,874,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,212,000 after buying an additional 1,992,037 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 22.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,119,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,607,000 after purchasing an additional 754,955 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1,916.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 692,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 658,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 133.6% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 931,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 532,406 shares during the last quarter. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,960,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,157,887. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.45. Starwood Property Trust has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

