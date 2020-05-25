Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) Stock Price Up 8%

Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT)’s stock price rose 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31, approximately 900,200 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 794,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Stein Mart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of $14.73 million and a PE ratio of -1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.62.

Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stein Mart had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $340.34 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Stein Mart by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Stein Mart by 2,052.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 245,426 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stein Mart in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stein Mart by 376.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 605,899 shares during the last quarter. 9.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stein Mart Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMRT)

Stein Mart, Inc a specialty off-price retailer, offers designer and name-brand fashion apparels, home décor merchandise, accessories, and shoes at everyday discount prices in the Unites States. The company's stores also provide merchandise locator services; a preferred customer program; co-branded and private label credit card programs; and electronic gift cards.

