Streamr DATAcoin (DATA) Trading 58.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 25th. Over the last seven days, Streamr DATAcoin has traded up 58.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Streamr DATAcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0764 or 0.00000850 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, DragonEX, Coinone and Gate.io. Streamr DATAcoin has a total market cap of $51.76 million and $27.29 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.04 or 0.02059091 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00094779 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00183353 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00043444 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Token Profile

Streamr DATAcoin’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. The official website for Streamr DATAcoin is www.streamr.com . Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official message board for Streamr DATAcoin is blog.streamr.com . The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bancor Network, IDEX, Radar Relay, Mercatox, BitForex, Coinone, Gate.io, DragonEX, Ethfinex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr DATAcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr DATAcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

