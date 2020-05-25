StrongHands (SHND) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 24th. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Graviex, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $447,921.01 and approximately $322.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, StrongHands has traded 44.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 91.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,875,766,282 coins and its circulating supply is 16,462,571,928 coins. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

StrongHands Coin Trading

StrongHands can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, BiteBTC, Crex24, CryptoBridge, Graviex, STEX, Trade Satoshi and Coindeal. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

