Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $523.33 Million

Brokerages expect that Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) will post $523.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $543.90 million and the lowest is $494.10 million. Summit Materials posted sales of $552.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). Summit Materials had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SUM shares. Longbow Research cut their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Summit Materials from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stephens lowered Summit Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Summit Materials from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.37.

Shares of Summit Materials stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,685. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.74. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $25.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

