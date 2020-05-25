Super Zero (SERO) Price Hits $0.0831 on Top Exchanges

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One Super Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0831 or 0.00000932 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE, Gate.io and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Super Zero has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Super Zero has a market cap of $21.96 million and approximately $66.45 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004893 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00055773 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00367476 BTC.

Switch (ESH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00010932 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011241 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000540 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012367 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Super Zero

Super Zero is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 644,257,281 coins and its circulating supply is 264,211,334 coins. Super Zero’s official website is sero.cash . The official message board for Super Zero is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Super Zero

Super Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BigONE and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

