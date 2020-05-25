Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $155.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) will post $155.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Superior Industries International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $139.74 million and the highest is $170.70 million. Superior Industries International reported sales of $352.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 56%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Superior Industries International will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Superior Industries International.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.68 million. Superior Industries International had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 21.94%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Superior Industries International in a report on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley lowered shares of Superior Industries International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.31.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 963,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 100,324 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 116,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 11,642 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 106,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 14,253 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the fourth quarter worth $1,236,000. 48.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Superior Industries International stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.21. The company had a trading volume of 85,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,258. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $30.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.48. Superior Industries International has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $4.45.

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

