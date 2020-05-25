SwftCoin (SWFTC) One Day Volume Tops $19.27 Million

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 25th. In the last week, SwftCoin has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. SwftCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.53 million and $19.27 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwftCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Huobi and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00043764 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $346.11 or 0.03883835 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003940 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00056443 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002301 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00031265 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011234 BTC.

SwftCoin Token Profile

SwftCoin (SWFTC) is a token. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

