Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Stock Price Down 22% After Analyst Downgrade

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) traded down 22% during mid-day trading on Monday after HC Wainwright downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. HC Wainwright now has a $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00. Syndax Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $15.25 and last traded at $16.00, 7,122,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,095% from the average session volume of 596,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SNDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.22.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 131.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $577.60 million, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 132.06% and a negative net margin of 4,013.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

