Tael Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.88 Million (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One Tael coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $45.75, $24.72, $62.56 and $34.91. Tael has a market capitalization of $8.68 million and $2.88 million worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tael has traded up 32.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00043827 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $346.61 or 0.03881639 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003958 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00056456 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00031247 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011240 BTC.

Tael Coin Profile

Tael (WABI) is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico

Tael Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

