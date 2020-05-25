TENA Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,163.00 (TENA)

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 24th. TENA has a total market capitalization of $65,799.33 and $3,163.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TENA has traded up 42.7% against the dollar. One TENA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank and CPDAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.40 or 0.02094575 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00094215 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00182975 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00043430 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About TENA

TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,672,526 tokens. TENA’s official website is tenaprotocol.io . TENA’s official message board is medium.com/tenaprotocol . TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol

TENA Token Trading

TENA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENA using one of the exchanges listed above.

