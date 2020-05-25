The Force Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $436,330.00 (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One The Force Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0320 or 0.00000358 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bibox. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.97 million and $436,330.00 worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, The Force Protocol has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005438 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00019529 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000207 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000371 BTC.

About The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,488,081 tokens. The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

The Force Protocol Token Trading

The Force Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Force Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

