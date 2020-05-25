THETA (THETA) Hits Market Cap of $299.24 Million

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 24th. During the last week, THETA has traded up 80.4% against the U.S. dollar. One THETA token can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00003917 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Hotbit, DDEX and IDEX. THETA has a total market cap of $299.24 million and $109.79 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00043630 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $323.98 or 0.03691510 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00055818 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002235 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00031002 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011344 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001910 BTC.

About THETA

THETA (THETA) is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance, Coinbit, Hotbit, DDEX, Fatbtc, Gate.io, OKEx, WazirX, Huobi, Upbit and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

