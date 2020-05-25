Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Stock Price Up 11.3%

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)’s share price rose 11.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.90 and last traded at $5.73, approximately 366,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 434,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Tiziana Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.79.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of Tiziana Life Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA)

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Milciclib (TZLS-201) that is in phase II clinical trials for epithelial thymic carcinoma and/or thymoma in patients previously treated with chemotherapy; and Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 antibody, which completed phase IIa clinical trials for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, autoimmune type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, and lupus.

