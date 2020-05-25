Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Stock Price Up 11.3%

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)’s share price rose 11.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.90 and last traded at $5.73, approximately 366,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 434,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Tiziana Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.79.
About Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA)
Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Milciclib (TZLS-201) that is in phase II clinical trials for epithelial thymic carcinoma and/or thymoma in patients previously treated with chemotherapy; and Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 antibody, which completed phase IIa clinical trials for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, autoimmune type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, and lupus.
