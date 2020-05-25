Traceability Chain Hits Market Cap of $1.44 Million (TAC)

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 24th. One Traceability Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, BCEX and FCoin. Over the last seven days, Traceability Chain has traded up 102.7% against the U.S. dollar. Traceability Chain has a market cap of $1.44 million and $3,292.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004865 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00057487 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00370461 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Switch (ESH) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010856 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010623 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000548 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00012406 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Traceability Chain

TAC is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 839,795,287 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1 . The official website for Traceability Chain is tacchain.cn . The official message board for Traceability Chain is blog.tacchain.cn

Traceability Chain Token Trading

Traceability Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, LBank and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traceability Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Traceability Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

