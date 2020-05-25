Trex (NYSE:TREX) Sets New 52-Week High at $127.87

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $127.87 and last traded at $127.71, with a volume of 751700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.81.

TREX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Trex from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Trex from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Trex from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Trex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.91.

Get Trex alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.15 and a 200-day moving average of $92.06.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $200.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.40 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 20.31%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Trex Company Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Trex news, CFO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 5,048 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $504,951.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,442.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 3,395 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $327,345.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,641,160.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,218. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after acquiring an additional 113,161 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

About Trex (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.