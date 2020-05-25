Tripio Market Capitalization Tops $2.67 Million (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One Tripio token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Tripio has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Tripio has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tripio alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00043603 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.70 or 0.03747201 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004008 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00055754 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00030988 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011355 BTC.

Tripio Token Profile

Tripio is a token. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. The official website for Tripio is trip.io . Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tripio Token Trading

Tripio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tripio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tripio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.