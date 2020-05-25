TROY Reaches Market Cap of $7.18 Million (TROY)

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded 27.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. TROY has a total market cap of $7.18 million and approximately $13.08 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TROY has traded up 41.2% against the US dollar. One TROY token can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $184.53 or 0.02066649 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00094734 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00183173 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00043367 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About TROY

TROY’s launch date was October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,900,000,000 tokens. The official message board for TROY is medium.com/troy-trade . TROY’s official website is troytrade.com . TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade

TROY Token Trading

TROY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TROY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TROY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TROY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

