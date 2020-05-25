TTC Trading Up 9.4% Over Last 7 Days (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 24th. In the last week, TTC has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. One TTC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0220 or 0.00000250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, IDEX and BitForex. TTC has a total market cap of $9.33 million and approximately $888,065.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TTC alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00043603 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.70 or 0.03747201 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004008 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00055754 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00030988 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011355 BTC.

TTC Coin Profile

TTC (TTC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 881,956,759 coins and its circulating supply is 424,931,603 coins. TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Upbit, Bittrex, BitForex and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.