Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) Hits Market Cap of $207,908.37

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Ultimate Secure Cash has a market cap of $207,908.37 and $206.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. The official website for Ultimate Secure Cash is ultimatesecurecash.info . Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care

Buying and Selling Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultimate Secure Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

