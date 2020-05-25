Universa Market Cap Hits $2.92 Million (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One Universa token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, Cobinhood, CoinBene and Livecoin. Universa has a market capitalization of $2.92 million and $2,753.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Universa has traded down 9.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $185.68 or 0.02108497 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00094465 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00183814 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00043458 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Universa Token Profile

Universa launched on January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News . The official website for Universa is universablockchain.com . The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN

Buying and Selling Universa

Universa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Cobinhood, Livecoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

