UOS Network Reaches Market Cap of $18,640.62 (UOS)

UOS Network (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. In the last seven days, UOS Network has traded down 29.5% against the US dollar. One UOS Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and BitForex. UOS Network has a total market cap of $18,640.62 and approximately $34.00 worth of UOS Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UOS Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,776.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $224.91 or 0.02562697 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002211 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000296 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.41 or 0.00619939 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005199 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002794 BTC.

UOS Network Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. UOS Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,167,840 tokens. The Reddit community for UOS Network is /r/uosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . UOS Network’s official website is uos.network . UOS Network’s official Twitter account is @uos_network

Buying and Selling UOS Network

UOS Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UOS Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UOS Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UOS Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UOS Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UOS Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.