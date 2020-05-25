Uquid Coin Trading 32.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 24th. Over the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 32.2% higher against the US dollar. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $12.35 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uquid Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.23 or 0.00014069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX, Exrates and OOOBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00043630 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.98 or 0.03691510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003917 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00055818 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002235 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00031002 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011344 BTC.

Uquid Coin Token Profile

Uquid Coin (UQC) is a token. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Livecoin, Exrates, OOOBTC, IDEX, CoinExchange and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

