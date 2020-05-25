Utrust (UTK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.57 Million

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 24th. During the last week, Utrust has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. One Utrust token can currently be bought for about $0.0124 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Utrust has a market cap of $5.57 million and $1.82 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00043519 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.68 or 0.03835087 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003964 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00056035 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00031088 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011351 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust (CRYPTO:UTK) is a token. Its launch date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Utrust

Utrust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

