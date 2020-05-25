Verasity (VRA) Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. Verasity has a market cap of $1.89 million and $723,027.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $188.05 or 0.02105933 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000129 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006654 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00010918 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011227 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000237 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,881,289,143 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

Verasity Token Trading

Verasity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

