Viacoin (VIA) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $3.27 million and approximately $280,724.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001581 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00484097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012843 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000720 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003375 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Viacoin

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,167,795 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

