Viacoin (VIA) Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001486 BTC on exchanges. Viacoin has a total market cap of $3.03 million and approximately $249,096.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00483457 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012934 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000709 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00016175 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003418 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,167,767 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

