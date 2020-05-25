Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Virgin Galactic’s earnings. Virgin Galactic reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.58) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Virgin Galactic.

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut Virgin Galactic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

In related news, Director Craig S. Kreeger bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,468.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 10 Ltd Vieco sold 20,650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $309,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,357 shares of company stock valued at $239,261 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of SPCE traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.74. The stock had a trading volume of 13,278,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,094,547. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day moving average is $15.49. Virgin Galactic has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $42.49.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

