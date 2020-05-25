Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.94 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) to announce $40.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.60 million and the highest is $44.60 million. Vocera Communications reported sales of $44.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full year sales of $179.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $176.50 million to $183.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $199.75 million, with estimates ranging from $195.50 million to $205.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $40.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VCRA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Vocera Communications from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Vocera Communications from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

In other news, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 2,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $71,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin Spencer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $56,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,413 shares of company stock valued at $795,158. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Vocera Communications by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000.

VCRA traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $18.94. 225,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,930. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Vocera Communications has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $33.40.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

