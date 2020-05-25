Wagerr Price Tops $0.0266 on Top Exchanges (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 25th. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wagerr has a total market cap of $5.08 million and approximately $1,115.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wagerr alerts:

Particl (PART) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002594 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000687 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 40.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr is a coin. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 212,563,453 coins and its circulating supply is 191,183,839 coins. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com

Wagerr Coin Trading

Wagerr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.