Wagerr (WGR) Price Hits $0.0260 on Exchanges

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for $0.0260 or 0.00000295 BTC on major exchanges. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $4.97 million and $527.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Particl (PART) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00012232 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002590 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000735 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 62.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000129 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr is a coin. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 212,480,653 coins and its circulating supply is 191,101,039 coins. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars.

