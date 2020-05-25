Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Earning Neutral Media Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Walmart (NYSE:WMT) has been trending neutral this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Walmart earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the retailer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.03.

WMT stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.33. 7,450,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,517,713. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.99. Walmart has a 12-month low of $100.60 and a 12-month high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walmart will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $10,459,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,272,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,692,157.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $39,041,990 in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

