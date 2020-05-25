Wambolt & Associates LLC Purchases 389 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dollar General from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Dollar General from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.91.

Shares of DG traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $178.98. 1,848,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,922,414. Dollar General Corp. has a 52 week low of $118.26 and a 52 week high of $185.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.34. The firm has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.