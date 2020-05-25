Wambolt & Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 966 Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 966 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,598,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,627 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,911,953 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,567,161,000 after purchasing an additional 157,055 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,039,818 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,651,587,000 after purchasing an additional 194,488 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,486,574 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,382,527,000 after purchasing an additional 98,908 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872,434 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,261,878,000 after purchasing an additional 202,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total value of $1,741,300.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 54,874 shares in the company, valued at $19,110,419.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,298 shares of company stock worth $4,025,976. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $3.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $385.26. 1,688,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,740,270. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $342.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.10. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $386.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $185.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.54.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

