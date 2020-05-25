Wavesbet Achieves Market Cap of $80,901.78 (WBET)

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 25th. Over the last seven days, Wavesbet has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Wavesbet token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B. Wavesbet has a market cap of $80,901.78 and $28,754.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.45 or 0.02108386 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010911 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011050 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011203 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Wavesbet

WBET is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wavesbet is wavesbet.io . Wavesbet’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesbet

Buying and Selling Wavesbet

Wavesbet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wavesbet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wavesbet using one of the exchanges listed above.

