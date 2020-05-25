Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $383.16 Million

Equities research analysts expect Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) to post sales of $383.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Wendys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $261.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $423.40 million. Wendys reported sales of $435.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wendys will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wendys.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Wendys had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of $404.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Wendys’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Wendys from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Wendys from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Wendys from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wendys from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

NASDAQ:WEN remained flat at $$20.86 during trading hours on Tuesday. 1,757,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,933,526. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. Wendys has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $24.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is 81.36%.

In other news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 300,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $6,370,146.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 844,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,939,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 167,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $3,577,438.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,044,451.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 538,342 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,280. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Wendys in the first quarter worth about $81,840,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Wendys by 32.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,676,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,708,000 after purchasing an additional 895,346 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Wendys by 11.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,670,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,612,000 after purchasing an additional 372,254 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in Wendys by 9.8% in the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,689,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,026,000 after purchasing an additional 239,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wendys by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,202,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,771,000 after purchasing an additional 84,754 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

