Wings Price Up 50.8% Over Last Week (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Over the last seven days, Wings has traded 50.8% higher against the dollar. Wings has a market capitalization of $4.16 million and $152,680.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wings token can now be purchased for about $0.0428 or 0.00000479 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00043795 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.72 or 0.03883174 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003994 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00056311 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00031252 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011246 BTC.

Wings Token Profile

Wings (WINGS) is a token. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,259,644 tokens. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official website is wings.ai . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wings

